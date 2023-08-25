Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 6,523 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after acquiring an additional 824,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. 450,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,269. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

