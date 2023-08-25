Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 6,950 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

