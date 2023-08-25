Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,895,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 762,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,714. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

