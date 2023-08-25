Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $22.05 during trading hours on Friday. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $34.84.
About Jenoptik
