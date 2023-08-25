Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $22.05 during trading hours on Friday. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

