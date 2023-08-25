Jet Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $253,764.02 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $253,764.02 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,933.21 or 1.00216901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00623034 USD and is down -30.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $330,054.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.