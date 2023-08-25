JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $11.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $10.80 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $382.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -231.88%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 703,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 64,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.