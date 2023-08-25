John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Trading 3.2% Higher

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.83. 18 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLYB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

