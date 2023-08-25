Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.40% of Johnson Controls International worth $164,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

