Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.39. 963,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

