Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 3.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $1,417,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.20. The company had a trading volume of 341,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,790. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

