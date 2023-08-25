Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $91.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,640 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $91,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 634,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,622. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $78.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

