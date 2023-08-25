Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,559. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

