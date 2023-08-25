Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,508,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,096,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,394,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.98. 1,810,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

