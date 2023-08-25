Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,105 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,113,000 after buying an additional 519,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,481,000 after buying an additional 512,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.99. 545,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,813. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

