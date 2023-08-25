Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 829 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.81. 1,070,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,514. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

