Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,730 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 1.87% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $294,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $135.91. 260,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,172. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

