Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,835 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,835 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total value of $1,933,628.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,193,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,900,018.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.5 %

Morningstar stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.10. The stock had a trading volume of 159,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,488. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $259.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 283.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

