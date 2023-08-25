Joseph Monahan Sells 6,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Monahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRS stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 87.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,736,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.