JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on FMC (NYSE:FMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FMC. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMC opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.