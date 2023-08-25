JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $146.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.90.

Shares of FI opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

