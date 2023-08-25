JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $18.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Compass Point initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 340.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

