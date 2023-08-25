JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $10.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SoFi Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,175. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,195,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

