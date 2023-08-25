JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $296.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $296.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.95.

V opened at $239.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

