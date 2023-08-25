Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 40,894 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $42,938.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $265,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

23andMe Price Performance

NASDAQ ME traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 2,005,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,538. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 110.45%. The company had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 23andMe by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,621,000 after buying an additional 4,842,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 910,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,183,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 254,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 23andMe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

