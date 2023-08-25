KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $14.36

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $15.03. KE shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1,760,016 shares traded.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

KE Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

