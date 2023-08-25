Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Short Interest Up 10,000.0% in August

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kenmare Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

OTCMKTS:KMRPF remained flat at $5.71 during midday trading on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43.

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.