Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,102 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Kennametal worth $46,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after buying an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $6,066,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 204,444 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. 109,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,152. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

