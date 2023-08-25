Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,349 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,642 shares of company stock worth $14,830,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

UBER traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 19,015,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,644,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of -200.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

