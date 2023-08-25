Kennicott Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.41. 4,107,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,303. The stock has a market cap of $342.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.13 and a 200 day moving average of $423.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

