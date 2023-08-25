Kennicott Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 821,735 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,243,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 155,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. 341,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.