Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Trading Down 2.7%

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 10,898,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 22,702,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $164,895,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $135,729,000.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

