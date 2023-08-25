Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

KRYAY traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.