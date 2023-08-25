KeyCorp Boosts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $160.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.14.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $122.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,566,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,505. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

