Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,328 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.91.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.20. 186,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,535. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day moving average of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

