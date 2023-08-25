Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Kimbell Royalty Partners makes up about 7.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $19.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.