Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.06. 361,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

