Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $119,655.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirby Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.