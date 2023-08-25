KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $476.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

