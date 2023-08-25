Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stake Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after buying an additional 551,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 342.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 616,635 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.8 %

KNX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 584,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,114. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,386. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

