Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Shares Up 0.5%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.82 ($16.11) and last traded at €14.72 ($16.00). 14,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.64 ($15.91).

Koenig & Bauer Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is €17.64 and its 200 day moving average is €18.27. The stock has a market cap of $243.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

