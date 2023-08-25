Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 3.6%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.74. 2,313,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,479,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $910,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

