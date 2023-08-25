Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,762 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $114.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

View Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

