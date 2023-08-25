Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

