Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,872 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

