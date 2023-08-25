Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.46 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

