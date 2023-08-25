Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,321 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,460,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.