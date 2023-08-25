Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 10,088 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.