Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Kyndryl Trading Down 1.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 83,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
