Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Kyndryl (NYSE:KDFree Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KD opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Kyndryl has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 83,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

