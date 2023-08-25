La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.
La-Z-Boy stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.
