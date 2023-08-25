La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,561,000 after acquiring an additional 180,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

